PDP, Adebutu drag INEC, APC, Gov Abiodun before tribunal

Abiodun (right) and Adebutu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun and its governorship candidate in the March 18 election, Mr. Ladi Adebutu, filed a petition against the outcome of the election on Friday in Abeokuta.

Announcing the result of the election on March 19, INEC declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Dapo Abiodun, winner having polled 276,298 votes against Adebutu’s 262,383 votes.

In the petition filed on Friday, PDP and Adebutu listed INEC, APC and Abiodun as the first, second and third respondents, respectively.

They asked the tribunal to direct INEC to conduct fresh election in 99 polling units in 41 wards and 16 of the 20 local government areas of the state.

They alleged that elections were either not held and or cancelled in the polling units listed because of disruption of the exercise and over-voting.

They asked the tribunal to order the fresh election to the exclusion of APC and Gov. Abiodun.

Petitioners’ lead counsel, Mr Goddy Uche (SAN) expressed confidence that the outcome of the petition would favour the PDP and Adebutu.

He said the petition stood on four pillars that would knock out the result announced by INEC and expressed confidence that the tribunal will do the needful and do its best.

“We have about three senior advocates in our team and a host of other lawyers.

“We have up to four grounds, very solid ones. Our prayers are just that the right thing is done and the man who won is given the mantle of office,’’ he said.

“We want the tribunal to declare that Adebutu won the highest number of valid votes cast at the election and satisfied the requirements of the Constitution.

“We want the tribunal to declare that Adebutu ought to have been returned and is returned as the winner of the governorship election,’’ Uche said.

Also addressing newsmen, Adebutu said: “we are here today in continuation of our pursuit of our democratic rights because we have had an election that we truly believe we have represented the people fairly.

“The people have responded by voting fairly for us in an election we believe we won and we will continue to seek our mandate within the ambit of the law.’’ (NAN)