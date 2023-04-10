OYO: Sen Akanbi lauds Makinde for immortalising Ajimobi

.

..hails late gov’s matriarch

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress(APC), Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, has commended the Governor of Oyo-State, Seyi Makinde, for remembering the late helmsman of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the architect and builder of modern Oyo State.



Former Oyo South federal lawmaker, stated this recently while reacting to the renaming of First Technical University, Ibadan after Sen Ajimobi by Makinde.



His words:”Indeed, we must all rise up to appreciate the Executive Governor of Oyo-State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, for appreciating Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the architect of modern Oyo State. Thanks for immortalising Sen Ajimobi. Thanks for renaming First Technical University, Ibadan, after him. This is a raw heart of gold and politics without bitterness. We dearly appreciate you. History will also be kind to you.”

Sen. Akanbi lauded the matriarch of Sen Abiola Ajimobi’s family, Chief Florence Ajimobi for keeping Ajimobi’s family together after the patriarch’s demise.



Akanbi maintained that Makinde has proven to be a true son of the soil.



“Governor Makinde has proven to be true son of the soil with this act of statesmanship. Ibadan does not forget people’s good deeds. You have never forgotten Governor Ajimobi’s good deeds. God will not forget you. Humanity is pleased with you,” he stated.



Meanwhile, he has extended his felicitations to the Christian faithful and entire people of Oyo State on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.



He hailed Nigerians for their unwavering support for the country’s democracy, wishing the nation a successful transition.



Akanbi restated that the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would usher in an era of prosperity.