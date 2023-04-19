Home » More... » Metro » Oyo-owned broadcasting station on fire
April 19, 2023

Oyo-owned broadcasting station on fire

By Adeola Badru 

The Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, BCOS, is currently on fire.

The fire, which was said to have started from the studio area, according to an eyewitness, might have done a lot of damage to equipment.

The source said the state fire service had been invited and that efforts were ongoing to control the situation.

“It’s true. BCOS is on fire. I cannot give you full details for now until we get the full information on how the fire started,” the source said.

Details later…

