Otti reaffirms commitment to make Abia prosperous

Abia Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his commitment to reposition Abia on the path of steady growth and prosperity.

This is contained in his Easter message to the people of the state, which he personally issued and made available to Newsmen in Umuahia.

In the message, he stated: “As we had stated earlier, I wish to use the opportunity of this Easter day to reiterate that we will not disappoint you on the promises that we made to you.

“My team and I are committed to the task of rebuilding our dear state, so it can take its place of pride in the comity of progressive states in Nigeria and truly assume her appellation as God’s Own State.

“May the joy of this Easter celebration endure in your lives.”

Otti described this year’s Easter celebration as “particularly special for me, because it is the Easter following our victory at the polls where our people spoke eloquently and gallantly with their votes.

“I thank the Almighty God for the wonderful privilege to share the good news of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ from the dead with you,” he stated.

He expressed joy that God thwarted the plans by the evil forces that had held the state bound for 24 years to rob him again of the people’s mandate.

“God in His infinite mercy said, no, and literally stood against them.

“We were subsequently declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after four days.

“The celebrations in the streets of Abia that followed our declaration by INEC will remain fresh in our minds for a very long time to come.

“The dizzying blaring of car horns, the joyous cries, dances, screams of ‘Ellu P’ and other sudden outbursts of exhilarating displays by our people, are hallmarks of that historic day,” Otti further stated.

In the message, entitled, “Abia is risen with Christ”, he drew a correlation between the story of Easter and that of Abia.

He stated, “Just like our Lord Jesus Christ conquered death and rose from the dead, Abia, by the grace of God, has defeated her enemies and risen from the stranglehold of underdevelopment, deprivation and poverty to prosperity and transformation.”

The governor-elect admonished the people to embrace the message of love for mankind, which comes with the Easter.

“As you are well aware, Easter is about the love of God.

“God Almighty demonstrated His love towards mankind, by giving His only Son as a sacrifice, so that mankind can be redeemed from eternal death.

“John 3:16, puts it succinctly: ‘For God so loved the world that He gave his only Son, that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life’.

“The story of Easter, indeed, is the greatest story of love ever told,” Otti added.