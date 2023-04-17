Osun OPC appoints new coordinator

THE Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, weekend, appointed Mr. Aboderin Emmanuel, as the party’s new coordinator in Osun State.

Before his new appointment, Emmanuel was the erstwhile secretary of the OPC in Osun State.

In a statement, the Publicity Secretary of the OPC, Mr Yinka Oguntimehin, stated that the appointment takes immediate effect.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the public that the National Executive Council, NEC, has approved the appointment of Mr Aboderin Emmanuel as the new coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, in Osun State.

“The appointment came as a result of the OPC’s leadership desire to sustain the ideals of promoting the core values of the organisation.”