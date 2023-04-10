Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Osoba, others bid Ajibola farewell 

By James Ogunnaike

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, his wife, Dolapo; former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and a former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, among other dignitaries, yesterday, paid their last respects to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola.

After Janazah prayer, led by the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheik Sa’dallah Bamgbola, the remains of Ajibola were interred within the sprawling Islamic Mission for Africa, IMA, premises, a centre he established decades ago, on Abiola Way area of Abeokuta.

He was my mentor—Osinbajo

Speaking at the occasion, Vice President Osinbajo expressed sadness over the death of Ajibola.

Osinbajo, in a chat with newsmen in Abeokuta, after Ajibola’s burial, said his personal interaction with the late legal icon as Special Adviser would be indelible in his heart.

The VP said: “Prince Bola Ajibola was someone I worked with as a Special Adviser, when he was the Attorney-General of the Federation, and one thing he demonstrated was his belief for Nigeria, and that one could serve in the public domain with integrity. It’s a great honor that I knew him and he mentored me.”

He was passionate about education and law —Osoba

Also, former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, yesterday, described the late Prince Ajibola as a passionate personality, whose interest in education and law cannot be rivaled.

Osoba said: “Ajibola was a thorough prince of Egbaland, who believes in the legacies of our forefathers.

“He invested everything he had into education and law in Egbaland, Nigeria and the World as judge of the world court in The Hague. We will miss him.”