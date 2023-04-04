One shot is all you need to turn your life around – Michael Ede, UK based entrepreneur

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The United Kingdom based serial entrepreneur, football agent and project manager, Michael Ede says it takes one shot to turnaround the life of an individual.

In a text shortly after releasing his book titled ‘One Shot’ Mr. Ede noted that people remain stagnated because they find it difficult to leave their comfort zone to leap higher in life.

“How often do you spend your nights tossing and turning, unsatisfied with your life? Lost count of it? You are not alone. You might be surprised that almost half the world’s population is unsatisfied with their lives. They lack purpose and direction in life. Most people have built successful careers and have decades of experience working jobs that pay them well but fail to feed their souls and heart. They are investing their time and efforts into those jobs, but at the end of the day, they feel unhappy and feel hollow from within.

Despite living an unfulfilled life, they are sceptical about stepping out of their comfort zones to find their true calling and purpose. They are terrified of leaving their unhappy yet stable lives to live the life they want. It is much more common than you think.

People do not take advantage of opportunities because the timing is not acceptable and the financial side is uncertain. Quite so many people intellectualise it.”

The Founder of two well-known and prominent businesses, Maigmike Consulting and Uplift11 Sports, Ede, an accomplished Project Manager, stated that he “has something for all those wanting to step out of the vicious cycle of the 9-5 jobs.”

He released his first book, One Shot, about two weeks ago, which he said is nothing short of a blessing for all those wanting to start their venture.

He noted that working a job can drain one of their energies and take away their will to pursue their passion, which is why it is crucial to grab the opportunity to build a business as soon as it appears.

In his book, Ede, a true business polymath, author, keynote speaker stated that, ‘Opportunities live around every corner.’ Among these is that one shot that can be the turning point in one’s life. As described in Michael’s book, “One shot; that life gives you means ‘an opportunity’ that demands you step out of your comfort zone and go on the journey of discovering your true self, finding your purpose, testing your full potential, and seeing where you will stand in your future.

Unfortunately, stepping out of their comfort zone is not easy for people. This spot convinces one to embrace the stagnancy in life, preventing them from giving their life a chance. Michael understands this extremely well, given that he is someone who built his life from ground zero. He knows how staying in the comfort zone can kill dreams and stop one from achieving their goals in life. In his book, he writes, “That one shot, at first sight, might feel very challenging, but when you experience it, it shifts your life’s spectrum to the positive angle of 360 and fulfils your mind with the utmost determination that will aid you in constantly standing tall and standing out anywhere in this world!”

Besides this, other factors stop one from stepping into the entrepreneurial world, such as the certain myths that surround this industry. Among them, the most widely believed misconception is the idea of ‘entrepreneurs by birth.’ It is important to understand that nobody is a born entrepreneur, and the qualities needed to excel in it are certainly not inherited. With the right mindset and strategies, anyone can step in and succeed as an entrepreneur and become a business leader.

Another problem is people searching for that ‘hidden’ secret to successful entrepreneurship. Watching countless videos and attending leadership conferences in search of set-in-stone teachings, rules, or pre-defined commandments to equip themselves to succeed as business owners is nothing but a waste of time. There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to setting up and running a business.

Just because a strategy worked for a business tycoon, you’re following does not mean it will work for you. One must find their way, and it only comes when a person believes in themselves.

Believe to be successful; you just have to give it ‘one shot!’

Michael Ede’s book, One Shot, gives the big picture of entrepreneurship, providing people with a chance to answer their calling and start a venture. It is not the time or the moment that matters but the opportunity that passes by. Anyone who can identify that opportunity and grab it just as it appears is someone who has a chance of making it big in the business world.

The serial entrepreneur, sports agent, management expert, and investor Michael Ede was born and raised in a place where opportunities do not come this easily. If it weren’t for his determined personality and passion for pursuing his calling, he would not be here, bestowing the world with a guide to entrepreneurial success.

“Michael Ede’s life is, indeed, proof that it is just ‘One Shot’ that matters.”