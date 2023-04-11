One dead, two injured as building collapses in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Tragedy struck in the evening of Easter Sunday when a building collapsed and killed a lady identified as Joy Thomas, and injured a mother and her son in Lade village of Patigi local government area, Kwara State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident happened around 10p. m. when the deceased and other victims were asleep.

The decreased’s neighbour, Joshua Seth, told Vanguard that the incident had thrown the community and families into mourn.

According to Joshua, “The deceased, Joy and other victims were sleeping, and others relaxing outside the veranda beacuse of heat, when the collapsed building and rubble fell on them.

“The remains of the young lady was buried in early hours of Monday.”

He added that rubbles also injured a mother and her son, stressing that the unfortunate incident happened 10p.m. on Sunday.

“The other victims who were severely injured, were rushed to a nearby hospital in the community for medical treatments,” he added.

According to multiple sources, the deceased was earlier in church on Sunday to mark celebration of Easter with other church members and friends.

Contacted, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, spokesman, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, said that he will find out and get back.

He was, however, yet to do so before the filing of this report Monday night.

“I’m yet to be briefed about the development by our office in that area.

“I will get in touch with you as soon as possible,” he said.