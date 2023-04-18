Omoyeni: Nigerian Technopreneur returns glory to God

Praise GOD.

Patrick Omoyeni was born on April 18th, 1982. Blessed by GOD as a successful exporter at Palmadex Group and inspired by divine revelation, Patrick founded Fixit.ng, Nigeria’s one-stop online and mobile service place, which in just a year of his operations has succeeded in empowering over 2,800 Nigerians across the states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. This ranks him among the key players in Nigeria’s booming online and tech-based trade.

Happy birthday Dr. Patrick Omoyeni: Patrick Omoyeni, the award-winning exporter, is celebrating his birthday today. Being among the most successful exporters and independent technopreneurs in Nigeria, the Founder of Fixit Nigeria, Never Get Stranded, keeps making headlines for his impact towards socio-economic growth, especially under the directorship of Dr. Benard Omoyeni, MD, Palmadex Group, where he currently serves as Operations Manager to the Glory of GOD.

Patrick joined Palmadex Group, a non-oil agro export company in 2017, to develop 7 major portfolios, including Palmadex Export Academy, Export Partnership, Investment and Consulting, Farming and Afforestation, Wood Processing Facility, Agricultural Products, Raw Materials, Nigerian/African Foods Processing, Packaging and Export.

Having helped to build Palmadex Group, Patrick founded Fixit NG with a vision to becoming a thriving aggregator in the services and trade industry in Nigeria as well as bridging the gap between service providers and needers who require verified data of artisans, professionals and other services at the tip of the finger. Fixit is an aggregator of skilled workmen and with the platform has sub-contracted many life-changing opportunities to the teaming unengaged handymen and professionals across the nation.

Expressing his gratitude to God Almighty whose hands Dr. Patrick Omoyeni sees behind everything around his life, so he attributes all the feats to God and His divine grace and enablement. He also advises youth to be hardworking, determined and focus in seeing what value they can add both to their lives, that of their families and the society at large.

As the highly ranked technopreneur celebrates his birthday today, his circles of friends and loved ones, especially his Palmadex family, keep sending their best wishes, primarily the Managing Director, Dr. Benard Omoyeni, who gave glowing recommendations of his internationally recognized Operations Manager.

Dr. Benard enthused “We celebrate God’s faithfulness for yet another milestone of a new age addedd to Dr. Patrick Omoyeni today,this occassion gives me the privilege to express my best wishes to him for being such a blessing to our family and Palmadex Operations. I pray His desires for this new age be granted and that he receives grace for a more productive and fulfilling year ahead”

In the same vein, Mrs. Augustina Omoyeni, his wife shared, “I have known my husband, Dr. Patrick Omoyeni to be hardworking, caring and focused. I am very blessed to be his wife.”

Dr. Patrick Omoyeni, has been awarded a Street name by the Lagos State Government to recognize his contributions to the social economic growth of the state.

A recipient of several globally ranked awards including the highly revered Kwame Nkrumah Award for Transformational Leadership, Dr. Patrick’s other outstanding certifications include; a Fellow of the African Institute of Public Administration; a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Nicosia, Cyprus; Business Management Consultant from London Graduate School and Aberdeen Institute of Management Specialists, UK. He had earlier bagged Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria, Fellow Institute of Management Specialists, United Kingdom, and in 2021 became Chartered Management Consultant (ChMC) at the Chartered Institute of Management Consultants, Canada. Dr. Patrick Omoyeni also has a Doctorate in Humanity from the prestigious Commonwealth University, London and he is a distinguished member of the World Business Organisation, ICC, and International Chamber of Commerce.

GODSPOWERPROJECT, Lagos.