Omo-Agege worked for Peter Obi – APC chieftain Ojuogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Cairo Ojuogbo, has claimed that the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege worked for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi in the March 18th presidential election.

Ojuogbo stated this while speaking in an interview on Arise Television, monitored by our correspondent on Saturday.

The APC chieftain claimed that the deputy senate president worked against the emergence of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to Ojuogbo, Omo-Agege never believed Tinubu would win the keenly-contested presidential election.

He also dismissed claims that the Omo-Agege’s faction of the party expelled him from APC in Delta state.

Ojuogbo, “Omo-Agege did anti-party, he never believed Tinubu will win the presidential election, look at all his postal it was Peter Obi. He never believed Tinubu would win the election; he never worked for his emergence.

“Look at the way he carried out his campaign in Delta State; he gathered small boys and used them. He said he was in politics to injure people, after which he goes around begging leaders.”