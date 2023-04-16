Okowa felicitates deputy, Otuaro at 55





Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has felicitated with his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, as he turns 55 on Sunday.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor paid glowing tribute to Otuaro for his immense contributions to the successes recorded by their administration in the last eight years.



He described Otuaro as a dependable and loyal partner, an astute troubleshooter, faithful public servant and sagacious politician who, with him (Okowa) they were bequeathing a Stronger Delta to citizens of the state.



He particularly extolled Otuaro for his immeasurable contributions to the prevailing peace in the state, especially in the oil-producing areas, noting that his peace advocacy earned him 2019 Niger Delta Peace Ambassador Award by Daily Independent Newspapers.



According to Okowa, the calm environment in Delta has helped in improving the country’s revenue size, and provided latitude for accelerated development of coastal communities and the state.



“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, my dear brother and deputy governor, a sagacious and unpretentious politician and amiable leader, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, on your 55th birth anniversary.



“Your Excellency, I thank you for your invaluable contributions to the remarkable and outstanding accomplishments of our administration in the last eight years.



“As Chairman of the Peace Advocacy Committee against Oil Facility Vandalism in the State, you and your team worked very hard to ensure that Delta is peaceful



“As a great patriot and humble administrator, you have given immense support to our administration and I can’t appreciate you enough, my dear partner and friend.



“With your sustained collaboration, we have done our best to make life better and more meaningful for all Deltans and inhabitants of our dear state.



“As you deservedly celebrate the 55th anniversary of your birth, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and many more years of service to God and humanity,” he said.