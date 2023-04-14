Ogun woman docked for pushing ladder, breaks IBEDC worker’s leg

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A 34-year-old woman, Nosimot Alalade, was, on Friday, arraigned before a Chief Magistrates Court, sitting in Isabo area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, for assaulting a staffer of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company while on duty.

The defendant, who resides at No. 5, Amadiya Street, Olomore area of Abeokuta, is facing a three-count charge of assault, conducting herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace and acting in a manner to endanger the life of the complainant.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Olaide Rawlings, informed the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 12 at about 1:00 p.m. at Olomore area of Abeokuta

Rawlings said the defendant assaulted one Silas Olaleye by pushing him from a ladder while performing his lawful duty, which caused him permanent injury on his right leg.

She said that the complainant, who is an IBEDC staffer, and his team, were assigned to the Olomore area for routine checks of IBEDC bills and metres.

The prosecutor further stated that when the complainant and his team got to the defendant’s house, they asked for her bill and she could not produce it.

“In the process, the complainant was instructed by his team leader to disconnect the defendant’s light from the pole.

“When the complainant climbed the pole to disconnect the cable that carried light to the defendant’s house, she (defendant), out of anger, pushed the ladder which the complainant was mounting,” she said.

Rawlings said that the complainant fell down from the ladder and sustained an open injury on his right leg.

She said the defendant also acted in a manner that endangered the life of the complainant and also conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by pushing Olaleye while on lawful duty.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 338, 343, 355 and 249 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Osinbajo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 28 for trial.