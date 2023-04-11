Ogbuku: A prophet with honor in his homestead

Dr Samuel Ogbuku the Managing Director of NDDC, Executive Director Finance and Administration Major General Charles Airhiavbere and Executive Director Projects in group photograph with the management of the University of Port Harcourt.

By Willie Etim

The University of Port Harcourt literally stood still to welcome its homecoming son. It was an otherwise normal Monday.

Outside the university community, people went about their business; some were at work, others at their places of commerce, while others commuted from place to place, the usual lore of every Monday in this boisterous city of oil enterprise and convivial enthusiasm.

But inside Uniport, as it is more commonly called, it was not a usual Monday. This was because one of its favourite sons, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the managing director and chief executive officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, was coming to reunite with his alma mater.

Here, in its hallowed halls of learning, Dr. Ogbuku established the foundation for the accomplished academic, technocrat and activist for a better Niger Delta region that he has become.

Uniport is like a home to Dr. Ogbuku. Having spent his entire adult life in pursuit of scholarly heights here, he has engraved on its souls the footprints of astounding achievements. Here he has acquired various qualifications, including a Bachelor of Science ( B.Sc), Political Science & Public Administration, Masters of Science ( M.Sc) DevelopmentStudies, as well as a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), in Political and Administrative Studies, and because he let the university pass through him and he passed through its structures and institutions, he has also built for himself a family of which he is equally proud.

It did not come as a surprise, therefore, that the university authorities would set aside a special day to welcome him. And to honour him.

Dr Ogbuku is indeed a prophet with honour in his homestead. He is loved by the university community, celebrated and respected by his peers, his former teachers and the students of the university who have heard tales of his enterprising spirit and accomplishments.

In a show of undeniable soldierity and love, the Governing Council of the University, led by the Pro-Chancellor, Senator Andrew Uchendu, the Vice Chancellor Professor Owunari Georgewill, Council members of University, students and the entire university rolled out the drums to welcome the NDDC boss, who was in the university for a one day working visit.

At the Ebitimi Banigo hall, where he was received, it was quickly apparent that Dr Ogbuku is viewed as a gift to his alma mater, like a biblical Joseph who has brought good fortune to his people. The hall was filled with Management, staff and student alike. And speech after speech important university personages extolled his worthiness, as well as his reputation and achievements.

Senator Andrew Uchendu told the audience that he had only known Dr Ogbuku from a distance and that having come to know him closely, he was overwhelmed by the grace and humility that defines his personality.

Professor Owunari Georgewill, the Vice Chancellor of the University, while welcoming the NDDC Managing Director and management of the Commission, said as a young man in pursuit academic attainment, Dr Ogbuku was astounding. He reminded everyone that the NDDC managing director earned all his academic qualifications in the university. He said that Dr. Ogbuku ranks among the great leaders, academics and icons which the university continues to produce.

He addressed the managing director: “Mr MD sir, the news of your appointment was received with great joy by the university. It was a source for celebration here in the university. We rejoice that your many silent endeavours and hard work have opened up new frontiers for you and elevated you.”

Professor Georgewill said the University was proud of Dr Ogbuku as an illustrious alumnus and that they were elated to roll out the drums to honour him.

“You once trod this campus as a young student with a zeal to change the environment,” the vice chancellor said. “Today, several years later, you are here with that same zeal, determined to effect the change you have so dearly worked for. Today the University that admitted you, as a young person yearning for knowledge, has rolled out the drums to welcome you as a man of great accomplishments. We are proud of you and rejoice in the hallmark of your achievements.”

The Vice Chancellor acknowledged the many contributions of the NDDC and its interventions in the University of Port Harcourt, all of which, he said, were more than 80 per cent completed. And he expressed hope that Dr. Ogbuku would complete them all.

When he stood to speak, in the silence of the hall and the eloquence of his delivery, everyone was reminded again that before them stood a man of great learning, of whom the university was proud. He spoke with pride of his early days as a student, of his journey through the university which equipped him for his journey through life. He recalled the names of all his lectures and personally thanked them for making him the person that he has become. And you knew that he was home.

Dr. Ogbuku said that having spent almost the better part of his adult life undergoing various levels of study in the University, he was emotionally attached to the University of Port Harcourt. He said he was overwhelmed by the show of love and equally humbled and honoured to be hosted by his teachers. He said: “I value the special reception in my honour. Today my pride as an alumnus of the Unique Uniport is renewed and re-established.”

Accompanied by the Executive Director Finance and Administration, Maj-Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (rtd.), the Executive Director, Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola and other Directors of the NDDC, Dr. Ogbuku stated that the NDDC would incorporate the needs of major stakeholders in its 2024 budget. He said: “We are here to understand what your priorities are, because we believe it is not enough to conceive projects. We have to interface with the beneficiaries, including stakeholders like state governments, to execute meaningful projects and avoid duplication of projects.”

Ogbuku said it had become necessary to involve the Commission’s stakeholders in the formulation phases of the NDDC’s planning in order to give stakeholders in the Niger Delta region what was needful and sustainable. “You are very important to us, because amongst the stakeholders of the NDDC, we believe that you are very important. The Commission is open to partner with the University in the area of research and other benefits it can offer.”

Afterwards, the team was entertained by the university’s students to an extravagant dance drama.