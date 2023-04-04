Oborevwori’s victory, triumph for common man — Adima

By Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Mr. Blessing Adima, has described the victory of Delta State Governor-elect in the March 18 election in the state, Sherrif Oborevwori as triumph for the common man.

Adima said: “It is a victory for a new hope to the effect that an ordinary man now has the hope to win an election without the influence of political godfathers and Abuja influence.

“We all know what played out during the primaries; the odds were against Sheriff but he scaled through and it a victory for the Okpe people; the Okpe kingdom that has been longing for this position.

“I salute Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP as a party for throwing their weight behind an Okpe man.

“We believe in the rotation within our three federal constituencies and it is a victory for continuity, for the PDP to continue with the achievements they have made so far most especially the Okawa Stronger Delta agenda.

“I think Sheriff can now relax, sit down and look at his agenda, programs which he is going implement immediately he is sworn-in by May 29.”

Advising Oborevwori not get distracted, Adima said: “He should do more of governance and spreading the dividends of democracy, making sure he fulfills all his promise, programs and agenda and do little of politics, because politics today belongs to the people not with some men anymore.

“He should serve the people because they are looking up to him and he should not disappoint them.”