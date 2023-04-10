Obi writes Obidients amid barrage of attacks

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has written to his supporters who address themselves as Obidients.

In the letter, Obi assured members of the Obidient family which he leads, to consider the incessant attacks on them as a huge sacrifice required to rescue and build a new Nigeria that was possible.

Obi’s admonition was contained in a series of tweets on Easter Monday ostensibly to identify with the Obidients who have been under ceaseless attacks by “some anti-democratic agents bent on defending and perpetuating frauds and retaining the status quo of criminalities in the country that he and his Vice, Datti Baba-Ahmad, were with them.

He tweeted: “My Dear Obidients, a very happy Holy Month of Easter and Ramadan to you all. As we celebrate Easter and look forward to a joyous Eid El Fitr, we pray for God Almighty’s guidance, protection, and blessings as we face and pass through a litany of challenges in our dear country”

Obi identified some of the challenges as “Nigeria’s flawed electoral process, insecurity, weak institutions, multidimensional poverty, unemployment, inflation, lack of justice, fairness, equity, opportunities and many more”

The former Anambra State governor also said that “in reflecting on these challenges and looking forward to a new Nigeria that is possible, Datti and I are painfully mindful that for the mere reason of being Obidient, most of you have suffered vituperations, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, hateful trolls, indignities, and vexatious fighting words, even from some of those we long regarded as civic leaders and conscience of our nation.”

The LP standard bearer appealed to the Obidients to “please bear such attacks as sacrifices we are all required to make to create a new Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, love, and prosperity shall reign, but be assured that Datti and I are with you and that the ongoing unfortunate orchestrated efforts to de-market and delegitimize the Obidient Movement will fail.

“We are fully structured and have all remained focused and steadfast in addressing the ills in our nation; while underpinning the supremacy of our constitution and imperatives of the rule of law.

“Do not relent, and do not be lured into unnecessary conflicts. Be assured that in the fullness of time, our mission to rescue Nigeria from those engaged in state capture will come to fruition. “

”A New Nigeria is, indeed, possible. God bless all of you and bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”