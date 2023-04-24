NYSC 2023 Batch A Stream 2 orientation course to begin April 26th

The Batch A Stream 2 orientation course of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC will begin April 26th, the authorities of the NYSC has stated.

The NYSC said the 2023 Batch ‘A Stream II Orientation Course has been scheduled to hold from 26th April to 16th May, 2023.

According to management, 2023 NYSC Batch A Stream II Orientation Course for Lagos and FCT will commence on 3rd May, 2023.

Some PCMs deployed to FCT will have their Orientation Course in Nasarawa and Niger Camps. Some PCMs deployed to Lagos will have their Orientation Course in Ogun and Osun Camps

Prospective corps members can visit the NYSC to get more details of their call-ups deployment status.

2023 Batch ‘A Stream 2 Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) deployed to Lagos State that have been dislodged to Ogun and Osun States for their Orientation Course are expected to report on the 26th of April 2023.

Also, 2023 Batch ‘A Stream 2 Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) deployed to FCT that have been dislodged to Nasarawa and Niger States for their Orientation Course are to report on the 26th of April 2023

Meanwhile, all 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream 2 married female Prospective Corps members (PCMs) who are deployed to States where their husbands are not domiciled should report to the nearest NYSC Orientation Camp for their State of Deployment to be changed.

They are to report during the period of registration at the Orientation Camps with the copies of their marital and other relevant documents as evidence.

Prospective Corps Members are advised not to embark on night journey to the Orientation Camps in order not to endanger themselves.