NTIC to conduct entrance examination May 13

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Nigerian Tulip International College, NTIC, has announced 13th of May 2023, to conduct common entrance examination for primary 5 and 6 graduating pupils between the ages of 10 and 11 years.

Students within Abuja and other states in Nigeria are eligible to apply and sit for the examination, according to a statement issued by the school in Abuja.

The statement noted that students, who want to apply for the admission, can visit the schools website or visit the school at 31 Monrovia Street, Wuse 2, Abuja to pick their forms.

The school management also said over 500 pupils registered for the last session and it is expecting as many as possible, but only a few with the highest scores in the entrance exams will be considered.

The statement by the school management reads: “We have boarding and day facilities, capable staff and sports academy.

“NTIC also has two parallel curricula (Cambridge and Nigerian), depending on which you want. The schools are open to all irrespective of your religious affiliations.

“The first exams was written on the 25th of March 2023. The turn up was great, and the next one is coming up on the 13th of May 2023. We hope to see your wards.

“The outstanding students will stand a chance to automatically join the schools Olympiad class where he/she will be trained to become a champion both nationally and internationally.

“At NTIC, we have a lot of unique courses, for example, Vision Course, 200 essential, Consultation, life skill.”