NPC postpones training for Enumerators, Supervisors

The National Population Commission (NPC) has postponed indefinitely, the training for Enumerators and Supervisors earlier slated for April 13.

Dr Ipalibo Harry, Chairman Census Committee told Newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Henry assured that the postponement would not affect the conduct of the Population and Housing Census scheduled to hold from May 3 to May 7.



He said that the commission was ready to conduct a credible census, adding that they had already concluded the training of Quality Data Managers and others.



The census committee chairman said a new date for the training of the enumerators and supervisors would be communicated as soon as possible.