Notification slip for Mock-UTME exams ready for printing — JAMB

JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has asked candidates, who could not sit for the UTME exams held on Thursday, 30th March 2023, on account of technical challenges, to print their notification slips from Friday, 14th April 2023.

JAMB noted that candidates have been rescheduled to take the mock examination on Tuesday, 18th April 2023.

A statement issued on Friday by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, said only candidates who could not sit for the UTME exams held on Thursday, 30th March 2023, on account of technical challenges are eligible to print the notification slip and sit for the April 18th exams

“In essence, the rescheduled Mock-UTME is only for candidates, who indicated interest, at the point of registration, to sit for the examination but who were not successful during the Thursday, 30th March 2023 exercise on account of technical challenges.

“All candidates for the rescheduled Mock-UTME are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng and click on “SUPPLEMENTARY MOCK UTME SLIP PRINTING” on the menu bar to know the time and venue of their examination.

“The rescheduled (supplementary) Mock-UTME notification slip contains candidates’ registration number, venue, date and time of the examination to enable them to easily locate their centres. Candidates are also enjoined to be at their centres one hour before the examination for biometric verification.

JAMB enjoined candidates to note that the commencement time for the rescheduled examination as contained in their notification slips is sacrosanct.

JAMB warns against examination malpractice and urged candidates to refrain from any ignoble act or conduct during the rescheduled examination.