‘Nothing sweeter than someone stealing husband you snatched’ — Nkechi Blessing 

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has said there no better feeling than seeing a woman who previously snatched another woman’s husband lose the same man to another lady.

The actress made this know in a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

She said, “Nothing sweet me pass, make you collect a person husband, make another person come collect am from you again. Ara Agbala snatcheee!!!”

Nkechi and ex-lover, Falegan’s fall-out

Recall that Nkechi and her ex-lover and Ekiti State politician and Opeyemi Falegan had been at loggerheads following their break-up.

Falegan had once shared disturbing information about his ex-girlfriend Blessing, claiming she is mentally imbalanced.

Falegan has been recently dragged online in an interview over claims she only used him to spite her ex-boyfriend.

Falegan took to his Instagram story where he revealed some information about Nkechi with claims that any man, who had dated her would testify she is dirty and also battling with a mental problem.

He said, “I don’t want any woman to be angry with me but the truth is that Nkechi is dirty, any man who has dated her will tell you what I said is the truth, you will find spots down there, and believe me it does not even look nice. She should go take care of herself, I don’t care who you are and how you take this message because at this point l know your mission.

“I was thinking you were doing all this because I’m not in your life anymore and you are angry I’m still doing fine, but I just realize your mission is to destroy my life and you will not succeed.

“All your senior colleagues you claim to respect so much tell me that one person you haven’t bad mouthed, you are always angry anytime they send me a message, you would accuse them of sleeping with your boyfriends, I even asked her to further her education overseas, just to better her life, so it would be easy to introduce her to my people in Ekiti,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nollywood actress, in 2020, had prayed to God to never allow her marry someone who will come on the street of social media to disgrace her after break up.

Nkechi, who shared this on her Instagram page on April 20, 2020, also emphasized that the rate at which people in a relationship break up and come at each other’s neck is quite alarming.

She advised that the only solution to all the social media drags and call-outs is to accept and swallow everything that must have gone wrong in the past and move on.

Her statement as found on the streets of the internet read “In all the mistakes I will make in future, may I never make the mistake of marrying someone who will come and disgrace me on social media after a break-up,” she had written in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“What happens to moving on in silence? This same social media you do all the lovey lovey, relationships goals, you still come here to say ill things about same person? God forbid…move on in peace and shut the “f*ck up it’s very simple.”