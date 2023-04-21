NNPP expels senatorial, reps candidates in Oyo

…Suspends others for anti-party activities

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Oyo State, has expelled no fewer than four of its House of Representatives candidates and a senator that participated in the February 25 general elections.

The affected candidates were alleged of anti-party activities, disseminating misleading information, and using party names to dupe the public.

The party also suspended two female reps candidates until further notice for the same offences.

The party also ratified the earlier suspension of Oyo North’s acting senatorial chairman, Oloyede Tajudeen to expulsion.

The party issued a letter for the expulsion and suspension of the candidates, yesterday, during the state Working Committee meeting led by the state chairman, Adesesan Adegbola, held at the party secretariat, Oremeji Bus Stop, Premier Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The letter reads in part: “Sequel to the receipt of the disciplinary committee letter dated Tuesday 11th April 2023, the State Working Committee critically looked into the matter and thereby resolved on the following decisions:

That the alleged members had contravened the constitution, rules, and regulations of the party. That the alleged members individually committed the offences without consultation of the party structure. That the alleged members hereby remain Suspended/Expelled as clearly stated in the report. That the alleged members should cease to be members of NNPP, henceforth. The affected members are:

I. Nureni Salam (NASS) Ido/Ibarapa Federal

constituency ( Expelled )

II. Aderonke Adedoja Oluyole federal

constituency (Suspension).

III. Oyekalu Rasheed Oyegbami Oyo West/

Oyo East/Atiba/Afijio (Expelled).

VI. Shuaib Adeniyi Ahmed Oyo North

senatorial candidate (Expelled).

V. Oloyede Tajudeen acting Oyo North

senatorial chairman (Expelled).

VI. Monsura Bawa Ibadan North Federal

constituency (Suspended).

VII. Muideen Idris Oladokun, Saki East/Saki

West/Atisbo Federal Constituency

(Expelled).

Adegbola said the party action was taken sequel to the receipt of the disciplinary committee letter dated Tuesday April 11, 2023.

The disciplinary committee, headed by the state party legal adviser, Barr. Rasaq Salaudeen Olaoye alleged that the candidates and members had contravened the constitution, rules, and regulations of the party and added that they individually committed offenses without consultation with the party structure.

According to Adegbola, who spoke on behalf of the state working committee, it was said the expulsion and suspension action was mandatory to stop the anti-party activities among our members.

Adegbola alleged that most of the expelled candidates carried out open campaigns against the party, an action made without the approval or consent of the party, which believed it is invalid.

Stating further, Adegbola said: “The listed candidates acted on their selfish interest against the party, which is a clear betrayal of the trust that our party and our supporters have placed in them.”

“We condemn this behavior in the strongest possible terms, after the serious celebration, we have taken appropriate action to ensure that our party’s values and goals are not compromised.”

Signatories of the expulsion and suspension letter after recommendations by the disciplinary committee include, Sesan Adegbola, State Chairman; Adejumo John, State Secretary; Aderiike Olaniran, acting State Women Chairman, Tunde Adedapo, State Youth leader; Akanbi Oladosu, State Treasurer; Femi Olaitan Hero, State Publicity Secretary; Barr. Rasaq Salaudeen Olaoye, State Legal Adviser; Mojide Olajide, State Financial Secretary; Akeem Olasunkanmi, Oyo Central Senatorial Chairman; Afolabi Ridwan, Oyo Central Senatorial Chairman and Adeosun Sunday, Oyo North Senatorial Chairman.