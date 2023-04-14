NMDPRA tasks petroleum marketers with safety regulations

..threatens to sanction defaulters

By Chinedu Adonu

Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, has charged petroleum marketers to ensure safety in all their operations to protect people, assets and the environment.

The South East zonal coordinator of NMDPRA, Engr. Stanley Ngene made this call, Thursday during a one-day stakeholder engagement with top IPMAN, NARTO and PTD Executives held at Sylvia Hotel Independence Layout Enugu.

Engr. Ngene while calling for safety warned that federal law has provided sanctions for non-compliance to the safety law, adding that NMDPRA would ensure that the federal government’s aspiration for passing the law is achieved.

He said that the stakeholder’s engagement was to create awareness and safe operation on Health, Safety and Environment, HSE, adding that it would no longer be business as usual but safety first.

“The purpose of this discussion on HSE is to call for sound management of HSE in the depots/jetties and retail outlets operations in the Downstream Sector. This of course is key for adequate profitability in the sector.

“The proper approach to achieve this lies in the fact that HSE should be managed from a business perspective and not for compliance purposes only. This is to say that HSE-related matters should be integrated into the management decision-making process.

“NMDPRA (The Authority) will always want to engage operators; to attune operators of the need to fully comply with relevant Health, Safety

and Environment laws and Regulations as stipulated in the PIA.

“Forestall the dangers/risks posed by unwholesome practices and noncompliance to statutory provisions with respect to HSE in Depots/jetties, even in retail outlets and gas plants. Creating awareness and a culture of safe operations to protect persons, assets, and the environment, thereby eliminating accidents, and the cost of replacing damaged parts and is the sure way to profitability.

“The law has provided in clear terms that in the case of negligence by any operator, the such operator would be sanctioned accordingly. Although, our aim is not to sanction the operators but to ensure that operations are run in a safe manner to protect people, assets and the environment is the reason for today’s engagement.

“The HSE needs to be a front burner to attract the growth of the business, reduction o insurance premiums and protection of the public (which you are a member of) and for us to achieve the following, we must reawaken the safety consciousness in our operations.

Also speaking, Mr Chinedu Anyaso, the chairman of the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Enugu Depot Community in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Benue states, assured of their compliance with the safety regulations.

He said that the stakeholder’s engagement was an eye-opener, stressing that the association values safety.