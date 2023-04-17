Nigerians in diaspora assure Tinubu of tech support for administration

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nigerians in diaspora under the auspices of Advocates for Good Governance have assured of technical support for the incoming administration to be led by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The group stated this when its General Coordinator, Chief Charles Obinna paid a courtesy visit to All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council, National Director General, Seyi Bamigbade, noting that the incoming president and his vice will not disappoint Nigerians as they adequately understand the needs of the nation and are ready to confront them for the benefit of all.

They congratulated the incoming President-elect, Tinubu and his vice, Shettima for their victory at the poll, saying “they are the best choice for the country at the moment.”

The group said the February 25 presidential poll in Nigeria produced a winner that is so accepted across the country and who is prepared to confront the country’s challenges with his years of experience in governance.

According to Obinna, “The group is ready to offer logistics and technical support to the incoming administration to tackle seemingly knotty issues, especially in pulling Nigerians out of poverty through economic empowerment and the need to harness the potentials of the country’s young population for national development.”

He also commended key stakeholders of the party for the role they played in securing victory for APC in the presidential election.

Obinna particularly thanked the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo for providing the needed support that assisted in giving the party victory.

He also lauded the National Director General of APC Professionals Council, Bamigbade, as well as the Secretary of the APC presidential campaign council Abiodun Faleke for their roles before, during and after the presidential election.