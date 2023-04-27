Nigerian students stranded in Sudan as ceasefire expires Friday

Some Nigerian students cried out that they were stranded in a desert in the war-laden Sudan on Thursday.

This was disclosed in a viral video as a young woman and others lamented that the buses conveying them stopped because the FG did not disburse funds.

It was not clear what the release funds were to address, as the victims said they stopped in the desert for five hours.

Also, there are students that have not been evacuated from Sudan, as the 72-hour ceasefire which began on April 24 expires on Friday.

Meanwhile, when the Vanguard correspondent contacted a student in Sudan and asked if any evacuation was done, the student said it was true but that some were still in Sudan, waiting to be evacuated.

Contacted, the Director, Special Duties, NEMA, Dr Onimode Bandele, said the next batch of Nigerians to leave Sudan for Egypt were already boarding their busses.

He said, “Nigerians already know we hired 40 buses. So if 13 left today, it will be the next batch, and as I speak to you, the next batch are loading already.

“So until we finish loading, I will not be able to confirm how many buses have left because I don’t tell lies to the press.”

Also, the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said the issue has been resolved while reacting to a Twitter user’s question.