Nigerian students in Europe seek evacuation of counterparts in Sudan

By Joseph Erunke

Nigerian students in Europe have appealed to the Nigerian government to immediately evacuate their counterparts currently studying in Sudan following the ongoing conflict in the country.

The leadership of the Nigerian students association in Europe, operating under the aegis of Nigerian Students in Europe, NANSE, said the development threatened the safety of the students hence the appeal.

National president of NANSE, Bashiru Saidu Muhammad, in a statement on Monday, insisted that the federal government must initiate urgent steps to ensure the safety of the students.

Muhammadu said the conflict which is believed to have led to the loss of over 170 lives already, threatened the well-being and academic progress of their colleagues in the country.

The NANSE president asked the federal government to take steps not only to evacuate Nigerian students from Sudan but also to provide them with adequate support and resources to continue their education.

He said: “We cannot let the conflict in Sudan rob these students of their future.

“We must understand that the effects of war are devastating, and it can cost lives, property, and even disrupt education. Nigerian students studying in Sudan are not immune to these consequences, and we cannot afford to sit back and watch them suffer.

“It is our responsibility to protect and ensure the safety of Nigerian students both at home and abroad. I urge the government to act swiftly and decisively in this matter.”