Nigerian model, Itty Bawa wins multiple honours at Int’l pageantry

…emerges KingsVine Farm’s ambassador

Itiafa Akerejola, popularly known as Itty Bawa is a fast rising pageant queen, philanthropist cum finance enthusiast who represented Nigeria at the recently concluded Miss Pride of Africa (MPOAUK) Beauty Pageant, held in London. There, she placed as a runner-up and won honours including The People’s Queen, Second Princess, Best Swimwear and also bagged an ambassadorial deal with an international firm.

Reacting in a statement, Itty noted that she chose to participate in the competition as it promotes women’s empowerment and aligns with her vision of welfare and human development.

“I registered for the pageant because of its focus on women’s empowerment. Also as someone who is passionate about charity, human development and finance literacy, I believe the platform aligns with my goal and I am glad that I participated in it”, she said.

Itty Bawa, who hails from Ogori-Magongo in Kogi State, has Iived in the United Kingdom for almost two decades. She earned a degree in Business and Marketing from the University of Lincoln and also has a Master’s degree in International Trade, Strategy, and Operations (|TSO) from the University of Warwick.

Speaking about her project, Itty noted that she’s passionate about reaching out to different grassroot stakeholders in Nigeria, talking about the importance of financial literacy and being a role model to young women and girls who may have previously thought that beauty and intelligence were mutually exclusive.

“It’s time to give back to Africa, particularly my beloved country Nigeria and to offer hope to young girls to live their dream”, she said in a statement released through Hedonic, a PR specialist who’s passionate about promoting Afro-centric brands in the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

Bawa was recently signed by KingsVine Farms (KVF), a luxurious sustainable Eco-farming Agri-tech business in Nigeria.

As a brand that aligns with her vision, Bawa said her new ambassadorial role will give her the rare opportunity to work directly with an African oriented brand that helps in alleviating poverty.

KVF’s vision is to promote sustainable Eco-farming practices in Nigeria, alleviate poverty by creating job opportunities and sell/distribute affordable farm products that meet global standards for nutrition, safety, and efficacy.

The Afro-centric nature of this brand (KVF), its closeness to grassroot activities and its potential to improve living outcomes via creating employment opportunities are major factors that motivated Itty Bawa to accept the ambassadorial role.

“We look forward to an amazing relationship with Itty Bawa”, KingsVine Farm organisation added in the press release.