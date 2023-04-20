Nigerian fashion designers can shape global cultures – Entrepreneur, Peter

Samuel Peter, the creative director of Abuja-based gender-fluid fashion brand, Shirt-Up & Shop, is urging fashion designers in Nigeria to think beyond selling internationally and create designs that can shape cultures globally. Peter states that while tailoring is expected in Nigeria, fashion designers should not solely stick to tailoring but rather create designs that fit into cultures globally.

“We need to shape cultures globally not just sellin to our friends and relatives internationally,” says Peter. The brand seeks to create designs that are globally accepted without cultural, regional, or religious biases, with the vision of clothing humanity.

Shirt-Up & Shop started as a thrift store in 2013 selling vintage apparel and later transformed into a fashion designing brand in 2018, putting out thoughtful designs ever since. The brand’s best seller, the “Rope Neck collections,” has been widely accepted in the fashion industry, with sales and reviews from different countries outside Nigeria and Africa.

Peter’s push for global design dominance in line with the vision of other Nigerian brands like TJWHO, Ashluxe, Mai Atafo, and Orange Nerd, who are making waves in the global fashion industry. The world should keep an eye on this rising brand as they create designs that will shape cultures globally.