Nigerian constitution allows Tinubu to have dual citizenship — Fashola

The Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola said the Nigerian constitution allows the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as well as Nigerian citizens to have a dual citizenship.

Fashola stated this in an interview on Channels TV on Sunday.

According to the minister, having dual citizenship would prevent a citizen from becoming Nigerian president.

Asked if he thought the Nigerian president is allowed to have dual citizenship, according to the constitution, Fashola said, “It is place of birth; if you are born to Nigerian parents! I will check but I doubt if Nigeria’s constitution makes you disentitled if you have dual citizenship because the constitution allows you to have dual citizenship.”

“The last time I checked, I think the Nigerian constitution allows you to have dual citizenship, doesn’t it,”

The former governor of Lagos further stated, “Dual citizenship, I know he carries a Nigerian passport, I don’t know about dual citizenship, I know he resided abroad when he went on exile.

“I don’t know if they gave him American citizenship there. What does that have to do with the results of the election?

“What does his citizenship have to do with the results of the election?” he said.