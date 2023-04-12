Nigerian-Canadian Singer Eclais brings Easter joy to less privileged

Over 50 individuals, including widows, pregnant women, and the less privileged, gathered at Ogwuagor in Abakpa-Nike, Enugu state, Nigeria, on Easter Sunday, to receive gifts, food items, and free medical check-ups. Ego ‘Eclais’ Okere, a talented Nigerian singer, songwriter, and indigenous rapper, organized the event to give back to her community and help those in need.

The recipients received rice, beans, tins of tomatoes, garri, onions, noodles, palm oil, and wax print Ankara fabrics, while women and children received free medical check-ups, diagnosis, and treatment for various ailments like high blood pressure, malaria, arthritis, bacterial and fungal infections, and eye problems. Some also received free drugs and medication.

Eclais, who was born and raised in Abakpa-Nike, Enugu state, said that the event was organized as part of her personal social responsibility initiative to complement the efforts of the local government in alleviating the plight of the less privileged in the community.

She also promised to make the event an annual occurrence every Easter Sunday. “Charity begins at home, and what better way of showing love to these women/mothers who have nobody to help them out?” she said.

Eclais affirmed that Easter is a celebration of the unconditional love of God for mankind, and it is only fitting to spread love and share blessings with those who need assistance. Speaking to a correspondent from her base in Toronto, she said that watching the women dance and sing songs of thanksgiving with joy and happiness gave her great satisfaction, especially considering the tough economic situation in the country and the worldwide.

Eclais, who attended Trans Ekulu Girls High School and completed her O’level in 2014, acquired a degree in economics from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike. She is currently in the studio working on releasing more singles in 2023.