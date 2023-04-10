Nigeria experiencing dreadful days — Enenche

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, DIGC, Pastor (Dr.) Paul Enenche has said the current happenings in Nigeria, indicate that the country is currently experiencing a dreadful phase.

He said that anyone who believes the country is in its best days is either demon-possessed, a pathological liar, or demented and should not be taken seriously.

Enenche said this during the Easter Sunday celebration at the church’s headquarters, Glory Dome, during the weekend, in Abuja.

According to him, “anybody who tells you now that this country is where it should be and what it should be is a pathological hypocritical liar or a demonized demented mad devil.

“Only those kinds of people will see evil and call it good. Will see disaster and call it progress.”

He, therefore, called for prayers from congregants, stressing that the country must regain its lost glory soon.

Recall that a group had on February 28 made a call for the arrest of Pastor Enenche over what it described as an inciting comment by the Dunamis pastor, but the call was massively watered down after a series of groups counter-reacted.