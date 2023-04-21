NGO empowers less privileges

By Moses Nosike

In a bid to alleviate the sufferings of the less privileged, a non governmental organisation, Ike Jerusalem Foundation has donated medical assistance, eyeglasses and surgeries to residents in Akwa Anambra State.

The medical outreach took place last week during the Easter celebrations Anambra State with the theme Vision is Life (Umuawulu Sees).

Ike Jerusalem Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and over 200 have benefited from this programme. . Hundreds of excited residents of the community came out in large numbers to benefit from the medical outreach.

Henry Chekwube Okafor aka Ike Jerusalem, who is the founder of

Ike Jerusalem Foundation in his welcome address said the aim of the organisation is to ensure that the plight of the poor and needy in rural communities are taken care of.

Okafor, Chief Executive Officer of Multiple Hems World Accessories, said “ I am after the welfare of the less privileged people and I do the best that I can because my main concern is to help the poor.”

He recalls in the past, I do give the less privileged money, food, clothes but today, I decided to look after children and the elderly people who have problems with their eyes.

“ We got the services of eye specialists who examined their eyes and gave them eye glasses to correct their sight. We also paid for the fees of those that will require surgery for their sight.

“ What motivates me to render assistance to the less privileged is that as an individual that likes to take care of people, I don’t like seeing people go through one pain or the other. I always try my best to help the less privileged in the society. When we join hands together, things will work well in the society and I am doing this to the glory of God.

Dr George Muoka George, Director, Credible Eye Care Limited said “ We are here to support Ambassador Ike Jerusalem, a renowned philanthropist. He has a heart of gold for people. He has feelings for the poor, needy and the less privileged in the society. He paid for eye screening, glasses and drugs that were given to the people. With what he has done, the people are very happy because this gesture has never happened in the town before.”

An elderly woman and beneficiary of the medical outreach, Mrs Glory Amaka expressed gratitude to Ike Jerusalem Foundation after the exercise.

“ They checked my eyes and gave me an eye-glass and some drugs.

I pray for the founder that God will provide for him so that he will continue to help the less privileged in the society. God will grant him more life to enjoy the dividends of what he’s is doing to assist the less privileged in the society.

Another beneficiary of the eye glasses, Ikechukwu said “ There is hope and the people are jubilating for what has happened to them. They have been hearing what Ike Jerusalem has been doing in other places but today, he has brought it to his home town. I am very happy to witness this great thing and I thank him for all that he has done for his community.