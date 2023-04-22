Neymar promises reunion with boyhood club Santos

Neymar

Brazil and PSG star, Neymar is looking forward to a return to his boyhood club where he first got under the spotlight.

Neymar, 31, who is currently out injured was a visitor at Santos’ Copa Sudamericana clash with Audax Italiano last Thursday.

“It is nice to come back to my house.

“I feel at home here, so happy to be back here after ten years. Unfortunately, it was a draw, I wanted the win.

“I came here to support Santos and receive the affection of the fans.

“It was the club that gave me everything, that opened doors for me and my family, that revealed me to the world.

“One day I will be back. I will be back soon,” Neyamr told Goal

He then engaged with Santos supporters as he left the Urbano Caldeira stadium.

Neymar will remain at the Paris club until 2025 before any further decision is taken.