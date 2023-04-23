New record label, P&H Records berths, unveils Oluwadavid, Leo Tee

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Nigerian entertainment industry got an uplift recently as new record label, P and H, berthed with the unveiling of two artists, Oluwadavid and Leo Tee.

The C.E.O of the new label, P&H Records and also C.E.O of Henry Pee Homes & Properties, Hon. Prince Henry Idowu Balogun, at the unveiling and welcome party, says he is optimistic that the two acts would soon become global phenomenons, adding that the label is poised to make a difference in the music industry.

“Just watch out for what P & H Records and Oluwadavid and Leo Tee would be churning out soon. We will be redefining the music space and resetting it. I am so happy with my deal and I am not under any illusion that I have the best Record Label”

Balogun David Adedeji (21), a.k.a OluwaDavid is a songwriter, rapper and a singer, born November 4, 2001 in Ibadan Oyo State, while Komolafe Taiwo James (31) better known as Leo Tee is a singer, and rapper born June 4, 1992 (31) born at Ikorodu, Lagos, Nigeria.