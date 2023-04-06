New label, Palace Record set to take centre stage

Palace Record Label is a multinational music company and record label founded by award-winning philanthropist Mr. Patrick Ekhonmun.

Palace Records kicked off operations professionally in June 2021 with a mandate to birth stars into the music industry.

The label is dedicated to discovering and nurturing talented artists from around the world, helping them to reach their full potential.

Run by Ekhonmun who is an international CEO, event and music manager, a business administrator, a humanitarian, and a philanthropist based in the United Kingdom, Palace Records is heading to the peak point.

Palace Record Label provides its artists with a wide range of services including standard recording, marketing, promotion, and distribution.

It also utilizes its extensive network of contacts to ensure that its artists’ music reaches a global audience.

With its unique approach to artist development, Palace Record Label is sure to continue making waves in the Nigerian music industry and beyond.

The record label has signed some of the most promising new talents in the music industry, such as Nigerian singers and songwriters; Cenklaus, Sax, and MP7 Da Rapper.

In just the first quarter of this year 2023, Palace Record has spent millions of Naira on music releases for artists on their roaster and this includes audio production, distribution, and promotions on TV and Radio stations.

Each of the artists has dropped their EP this year, and their videos are on the way.

“The majority of you will see these guys trending and think it’s grace. Grace is not a currency in the music industry. These guys play a major role through commitment and full dedication in exporting their talent and the results we see today are a product of their investments.

“Palace Records boasts of a professional recording studio that has the musical knowledge, the right gear, and the abilities to give your recordings top-notch sounds and quality mixing and mastering.

“Palace Records believes in giving artists the confidence that their music sounds comparable to mainstream music, making artists feel proud of their sounds.” Ekhonmun said