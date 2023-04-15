Nasarawa: We’ll remain guided by transparency, accountability – Gov Sule

Abdullahi Sule

…as he swears-in 29-man inauguration committee

By David Odama

LAFIA – Nasarawa State Governor-elect, Abdullahi Sule, has said that his administration will remain guided by its shared philosophy and vision of transparency, accountability, fairness, equity in his second tenure.

Sule stated this during the inaugurating of a 29-man committee for the inauguration of another four-year term in office come May 29th, 2023, at the Government House, in Lafia.

According to the Governor-elect, following the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the March 18th, 2023 governorship election, it has become imperative to commence the process for a smooth transition for another four years, which therefore informed the constitution of the committee.

Governor Sule emphasized that inaugurating the high-powered committee will set the stage for a smooth transition that will enable his administration focus on the second term in office for the sustained progress and development of the state.

While mandating the committee to appraise the strides of the administration during the past four years, with a view to further consolidating on the mandate to deliver dividends of democracy to the people, the Governor-elect charged the committee with the responsibility of planning and executing a befitting swearing and inauguration ceremony on May the 29th, 2023.

“It’s heartwarming to point out that our victory at the polls has made it necessary for us to renew our covenant towards accelerated development of our dear state.

“With our renewed commitment which this administration has conceived, I believe that this committee will be thorough in appraisal of the strides of our administration across all sectors within the last four years with a view to further consolidate on our mandate to deliver the dividends ofl democracy to the good people of Nasarawa State.

“Let me re-echo, as you have decided to repose yet another confidence in our administration, I need to clearly state that the people of Nasarawa State shared in our philosophy and vision of transparency, accountability, fairness, equity and above all, the fear of the Almighty God in the governance of our state. These will continue to define our policy direction and focus of our administration,” the Governor-elect stated.

The committee which is to be chaired by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, has the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Barrister Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu as secretary.

Other members of the high-powered committee include, Dr. Abdulkareem A. Kana, state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Hajiya Fatu Sabo Jimeta, Commissioner for Education, Hon. Aminu Muazu Maifata, Chairman, Lafia Local Government Area and ALGON, Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki M. Baba,, as well as Dr. John Mamman and Hon. Aliyu Bello, Chairman and Secretary of the APC respectively.

Others are Senator Abubakar Sodangi, Chairman, A. A Sule Campaign Council, Barrister Tanimu Adabson, DG A.A. Sule Campaign Council, Yakubu Lamai, DG Strategic Communications, Mallam Ibrahim Addra, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismaila Mohammed, DOP, Barrister Labaran Magaji, politician and legal luminary, Timothy A Anjide and Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Tijani, both former SSGs, amongst others.