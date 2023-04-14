Nasarawa: Gov Sule constitutes 25-member transition committee

Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama

LAFIA – Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, Thursday, constituted a 25 transition committee for his inauguration on the 29th of May.

The committee is chaired by his Deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, while the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu is to serve as secretary.

Other committee members are the former senatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Nasarawa West, Barrister Labaran Magaji; Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Dr. Abdulkareem Kana; Commissioner of Education, Haj. Fati Jimeta Sabo; Chairman, Lafia LGA, Aminu Muazu Maifata.

Also to serve on the committee are the Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Muhammad Baba; APC Chairman in the State, Dr. John Mammanand, APC Secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Bello and Chairman of Sule Campaign Council, Senator Abubakar Sodangi.

Others include Barr. Tanimu Adabson, Yakubu Lamai, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Adra, Timothy Anjide, Ismaila Mohammed, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Tijani, Yarius G. Dagusa, Mrs Mary Asoloko, Barr. Yusuf Musa, Adamu Akpa, and David Omaku, directors in SSG’s office.

Those to man the committee’s Secretariat are Umaru Idris, Abdulkareem Ibn Bala, Ismaila Ahmed, and Abubakar Isa Abdullahi.