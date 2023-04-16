NAPS commissions hybrid data centre in Delta Poly, Oghara

In fulfillment of his electioneering promises to students of Polytechnic extraction in Nigeria, the Comr. Anidi-led National Association of Polytechnic Students on Friday April 14, 2023 commissioned a hybrid data center at the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri conducted the tape-cutting ceremony marking the commissioning of the novel project consisting of a 24-hour solar-powered data centre, internet server, telecom rack, cloud core routers and solar power supply to the SUG building.

Addressing newsmen shortly after commissioning the project, President of the National Association of Polytechnic Students, Comr. Anidi Samuel said the hybrid data center, the first in its series is designed to be installed in polytechnics across the federation.

He hinted that the project was in fulfillment of his campaign promise to students to foster a conducive learning environment.

The project will boost students’ access to internet supply and free data services through its cutting-edge SpeedOne360 network and ultimately reduce the cost of carrying out academic and research work.

Dignitaries present at the project commissioning include CEO Green Foot Moses London, Immediate Past NAPS President Comr Asuku Sunday, NAPS Stakeholder, Pastor Seyi Simon, NAPS COS

Erusiafe God’swill, Comr Isaac Ogagarobe, Stakeholder Comr Goodluck Emetavwodo.