Napoli vs AC Milan: Rossoneri’s defense to keep Osimhen at bay

AC Milan center-back, Simon Kjær has sent a signal to Napoil’s frontman, Victor Osimhen, believing that his side is prepared to take him down ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Milan are leading with a goal margin going into the second leg at the Diego Maradona Stadium which keeps them at an advantage.

Osimhen who was out injured in the first clash is verified to be among the players to engage in the all-Italian showdown

But the Denmark defender showed no fret going into the tie, as he strongly believed that he alongside the other Rossoneri defenders will keep the Nigerian quiet.

“It won’t change much. Osimhen is a player with great qualities, very fast and very physical,” Kjær told Sempremilan

“He had a fantastic season. We prepared for him, but the basis remains the same: we all defend, we all attack.”

The last two times these sides met, Milan came out with victories even scoring four times at Gli Azzurri home ground.