Nani Boi’s ‘BLEEDING BUTTERFLY’ movie to premiere in Enugu on April 10

Renowned Nigerian producer and author, Nnaemeka Charles Eze, better known as Nani Boi is set to premiere his latest movie project, BLEEDING BUTTERFLY on Monday, April 10, 2023 at VIVA CINEMA, SHOPRITE ENUGU.

The long awaited movie, BLEEDING BUTTERFLY which addresses some of the issues faced by Nigerian families is also slated to be released in the Cinemas nationwide on Friday, April 7.

BLEEDING BUTTERFLY boasts of a parade of seasoned Nollywood actors in the likes of Eucharia Anunobi, Ernest Obi (who doubles as the Director), Jide Kene, Kenechukwu Ezeh, Uloma Eze, Jude Dawam, Evi Obi, Lorenzo Menakaya, and many more. The movie was written and produced by Nani Boi and directed by Ernest Obi.

According to Nani Boi, BLEEDING BUTTERFLY is a must-watch for both married and intending couples in order to curtail the rising incidences of troubled marriages and relationships.

“Many marriages have hit the rocks and even those still standing are shaky and experiencing untold challenges that make giving up an option.

As a writer and publisher of over 60 storybooks/novels, I have realised that some of these challenges in marriages and relationships are there because those involved have not identified the real causes of their problems.

Transparence is a requisite value. Some stuff should not be hidden from family members. It is often catastrophic the day such a secret comes to light. The relationship never remains the same again. These are the reasons I wrote the movie and thanks to Brewstarz Films for believing in me.”

Directed by the very award winning director, Ernest Obi, “BLEEDING BUTTERFLY” was shot in the beautiful Coal City of Enugu state,” Nani Boi revealed.

On working with Ernest Obi, he has this to say: “This is the 3rd time I am working with Ernest Obi under Nani Boi Production and I still do not think any director would have done better.

The movie is proudly an adaptation of a novel by Nani Boi for the NANI BOI SERIES and powered by Brewstarz Filmz.