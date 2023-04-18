My dad bribed me to go back to university – Davido

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has revealed that his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke bribed him to go back to university.

The OBO crooner made this known in a recent interview.

The singer said he initially left school and even ran away from home, but was eventually forced to return to complete his education after his father made him a juicy deal.

The deal entailed that if Davido attended school from Mondays to Fridays, his father would build him a world-class studio and provide him with money to shoot music videos on weekends.

“My dad is just big on education. The first place I came to when I ran from home was London. From there I came back to Nigeria and my dad wanted me to go to school ask so I was like ‘What is in it for me?’.

“He said if I go to school, he has a land not far; he will build me a studio. But I should go to school from Mondays to Fridays and on weekends, work in the studio during the weekend. It was a world-class studio. He will give me money to shoot some videos. He added.