Musician, Funmi Ayinke shuts down ‘AY Live’ show with energetic performance

Popular musician, Funmi Ayinke has set tongues wagging with her energetic performance at the high-status AY Live Show that was held in Lagos last weekend.

The popular musician who has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry caught the attention of many with her elegance and style. Away from the excellent performance she delivered, her fashion game was topnotch.

Her performance was no different from that of an A-list artiste as the crowd sang her songs word-for-word and danced to the brilliantly produced music of Funmi Ayinke.

Despite being a renowned and practicing Engineer, Funmi Ayinke proved to the teeming thousands of audience that she was indeed born for music with her display of energy.

Some of the songs she performed include Obirin and her hit single, Carry Me.

Funmi Ayinke is currently preparing for her UK tour which will commence on Sunday, 30th Of April and last throughout the month of May. The Engineer and musician isn’t a stranger in the United Kingdom. She has been there severally to shut down shows with robust performances as usual.

Meanwhile, Funmi Ayinke has revealed plans to celebrate her 40th Birthday on May 27 but due to her UK tour, fans anticipating the big day are skeptical about the venue of the celebration. They are not sure if it will be in the UK or Nigeria but until then, fingers crossed.