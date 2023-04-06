MTN links Tecno to introduce impressive features with ‘Tecno Spark 10’

MTN

By Juliet Umeh

Mobile phone brand, Tecno, has collaborated with MTN Nigeria to launch 5G-enabled Tecno Spark 10 Series for impressive features to tech-savvy Nigerians.

Tecno said: “With MTN 5G, the latest Spark 10 Series will grant users access to ultrafast internet connectivity and allow them to seamlessly shop, game, play, click, teach, talk, work, create, learn, buy, and do their favourite things online.

It said: “The Tecno Spark 10, which comes in a sleek and attractive body, features an upgraded camera that distinguishes it from its peers. It comes with a triple rear camera, a 50MP ultra-clear rear camera, and a 32MP ultra-clear glowing selfie for users to take high-quality pictures and hi-resolution video calls. It also comes with 16 GB RAM, 256GB of onboard storage as well as a battery capacity of 5000mAh which promises a long-lasting charge.

“The 5G network on the latest Tecno addition is part of MTN’s strategies to drive inclusivity of the 5G experience across their customer base; ensuring customers enjoy improved performance, higher efficiency, and enhanced customer experience while creating new memories and exploring new use cases for 5G.

“The icing on the cake is that MTN customers can enjoy special data offers including 5GB free data on activation and an additional 11GB on select data bundle purchases for 3 months.

“The Tecno Spark 10 series also offers incredible value for its price tag. The 5G network available on the phone, including its powerful processor and 6.8-inch HD display, has made it the perfect lightweight gadget for gamers. For tech enthusiasts who like to keep up with the latest technology and explore new features, the Tecno spark 10 series is a great choice, especially for smartphone users looking for high-performance devices,” Tecno averred.