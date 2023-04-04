Mitrovic banned for eight games after pushing referee

Fulham striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic will be unavailable for his side until the last fixture of the season after being handed an eight-game ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh during his side’s FA Cup 3-1 loss to Manchester United.

The game saw three personnel from Fulham: Willian, Mitrovic, and coach Marco Silva given an early bath at Old Trafford on the 19th of March.

The English FA confirmed the punishment on the Serbian on Tuesday evening, with Silva also receiving a two-game ban for his aggressive reaction during the cup tie.

The FA released a statement on their ruling, listing the penalties for the individuals involved in the incident.

“We claimed the standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrović for the sending-off offense of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee around the 72nd minute was insufficient.

“The forward denied this, but it was upheld by the Regulatory Commission, and a three-match ban was imposed.”

“This is in addition to the three-match ban he had already received for the red card offense.

“The forward separately admitted that his behavior and language after being sent off was improper, abusive, insulting, and threatening, and the Regulatory Commission imposed an additional two-match ban and £75,000 fine.

“In total, the Regulatory Commission has suspended Aleksandar Mitrović for eight matches.

“One of these has already been served, and therefore the forward will be unavailable for Fulham FC’s next seven matches,” the statement read.