Media firm, Dotmount appoints Ugboh as Marketing Director

As part of its continuing international expansion programme, Dotmount Communications, a worldwide provider of media research, media content distribution, monitoring and evaluation services for public relations announced today the appointment of Dr. Obiajulu Olabisi Ugboh as a Country Marketing Director for Dotmount Communications and to represent its interests in Nigeria’s dynamic and rapidly growing media sector, effective April 15, 2023.

Commenting on her new role as Country Marketing Director of the company, Ms. Rahma Himid, Vice President Middle East and Europe regions, said: “Dotmount Communications’ clear commitment to Africa’s media sector has made a very positive impact. I believe there is a genuine opportunity for us to develop significant market share here.”

“We are excited to have Dr. Obiajulu join Dotmount Communications team as Nigeria’s Marketing Director and we look forward to relying on her depth of experience in leading sales and marketing in private and public companies as we continue our path forward.”

In her new role, Obiajulu will oversee business operations and developments in Nigeria, with a focus on Nigerian enterprise customers, MNC customers, carrier partners and consumer markets.

She will report directly to Aisha Salisu, VP in charge of Africa region, who said: “With her business expertise and proven achievement in the past years, Dr. Obiajulu is ideally positioned to lead our Nigerian entity for further business expansion and better service to our customers/partners in the country and beyond.”

Dr. Obiajulu Olabisi Ugboh, also known as BeeCee Ugboh, is a multi-talented individual who wears several hats. She is a TV host, podcaster, actor/filmmaker, entrepreneur, personal and spiritual transformation certified life coach, and neuro-linguistic programming practitioner (NLP) from the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy in Nigeria. She holds a degree in Political Science and an International Diploma in Montessori Education. She also obtained a basic presentation certificate from the National Broadcast Academy and an MBA from Zurich Elite Business School in Switzerland. Currently, she is pursuing a master’s degree in education from UNICAF University.

As an entrepreneur, she is currently running four businesses and cohosts Nigeria’s no 1 breakfast TV show YourView TVC where she won the TV Personality of the Year 2019. Back to the four businesses, she runs a consulting firm ( BisUch Consults) that handles coaching, trainings and educational consulting, A media company ( BisUch Media Entertainment) that covers television and radio hosting as well as film productions; Hair By BeeCee which covers wig sales and House Of BeeCee fashion label for African outfits, bags, and footwear.

Obiajulu in her response to the appointment said: “I am very excited to join Dotmount Communications in this new role. Nigeria has a very diverse market structure and complex consumer demographics, with unparalleled evolving market dynamics.

Dotmount Communications has an ardent and richly-experienced management team, and I’m honored to be working with them to drive our business and category growth.”

Dotmount Communications Group is an international strategic communications consultancy that uses an in-depth understanding of public, commercial and political drivers to provide insightful strategic counsel and meet complex communications challenges.

From freelancers to the Fortune 500, the world’s communicators look to Dotmount to make sure their message succeeds. And with over 8,000 media platforms, publishing in 40 languages, the company is one of the largest news content distributors in the world. Providing the PR and media solutions – including software, services and tools – to help clients navigate the changing media landscape and cover every angle – from beginning to end, around the globe. All delivered through Dotmount Newswire, the integrated, award-winning on-demand software solution.

Launched in December 2022, Dotmount Newswire by Nasdaq rapidly became the standard on-demand platform for its customers worldwide, including Fortune 500 corporations, FTSE 250 companies, global public relations firms, non-profit organizations, universities, and small businesses.

Dotmount Communications has over 200 employees with offices in 15 countries.