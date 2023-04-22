Mayolee samples Nigerian Made Audio Interface, Sokay CS-22

By Benjamin Njoku

Budding Nigerian singer, Mayolee has given a thumbs up to the first-ever Nigerian Audio Interface to hit the market, the Sokay CS-22 designed and produced by Sokay Technologies.

Mayo, as he is also called, said that as a music producer, he was contacted by Sokay Tech to have a feel of the indigenous technology.

“The first thing I noticed is the warmth and the harmonics it generates. Most audio interfaces going at this price will distort when the gain is maxed out, but this piece gives harmonic saturation in return instead of clipping, giving it a warm and thicker sound. This is something you only find in expensive pieces of analogue gear, but here you have it in something so small and budget-friendly,” he said.

He further commended the ease of use, describing it as the smartest gear any content creator can own today.

The Sokay CS-22 is also a DI box. I used it on my bass in my recent workshop and it was round. I didn’t need to connect it to a computer as I would other sound cards, it simply is indeed a plug-and-play. So if you’d ask me again, this is the smartest audio interface in the market any performer or content creator can buy,” he added.

CS-22 is a high-performance stage and studio centrepiece that works with PCs, Macs, Android and ios. The device was locally designed by Sokay Technologies to inspire producers, engineers, artists, instrumentalists, podcasters and live-streaming programmers to create their best work.