May 29 handover date sacrosanct – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, said that the May 29 handover date for the new administration is sacrosanct.

The President said Nigerians cherish democracy and have shown their love for it, adding that the citizenry will defend the democracy from any real or perceived threats.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, shortly after observing the Eid prayer, marking the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting by Muslims, President Buhari said the future of democracy as a system of government is bright.

He said as he prepares to leave office in a little over a month, he feels satisfied and duly assured that Nigerians will defend the system against all threats.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, was quoted as saying, “Nigerians appreciate the stability of democracy. The outcome of the elections, in which more than ten governors failed to make it to the senate sent a clear message that ordinary Nigerians know the power of their votes and how to use it.

“Nigerians cherish democracy. They have shown their love for it and will defend it against real or perceived threats. They will continue to vote one way or the other depending on their preferences.”

President Buhari assured that the May 29th hand over date remains sacrosanct.

“God willing, nothing will stop it,” he added.