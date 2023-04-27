May 29: APC rallies for smooth transition of power from Buhari to Tinubu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the May 29 handing-over, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, has appealed to Nigerians to support a peaceful transition of power from President Muhammadu Buhari to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The National Chairman of the ruling APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu gave the charge on Thursday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja when he received a pro-democracy group, The Natives, led by its Supreme Leader, Olalekan Smart Edwards.

The APC chairman also explained why Tinubu had to travel shortly after the general election, saying the President-elect is in good health but needed to rest due to the rigours of the campaigns.

Addressing the group, Adamu said; “He (Tinubu) took time off because of the rigours of the campaigns. We thank God he is back. I was with him with members of the NWC. He is hail and hearty. He is ready to work. He is rejuvenated and ready work.

“We want your continued support for us and the incoming government. We want your support to ensuring that our transition is smooth and peaceful.

“We want president Muhammadu to hand over safely by the end of May, 29. Buhari has led us to this victory. And one way we can pay him is to ensure that he has a very peaceful exit and our support for President Buhari should because he is not going to be president after May 29th.

“Our loyalty to him should not be extinguished on May 29th. This incoming government is our President. We voted for him. We supported him. Everyone of us should be more anxious to ensuring that Bola Ahmed Tinubu succeeds as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He will take off by the 29th of May by this grace of God”.

Earlier, Edwards said the purpose of their visit was to reaffirm their confidence in the Party’s choice of Tinubu-Shettima who are now President Elect and Vice President Elect.

According to him, the party has no choice than to succeed, saying it cannot afford to fail Nigerians.

“We hereby call on you to sustain your unity and cohesion as a Party, because that was the missing ingredient that led to loss of other parties during the 2023 elections and the result of the collapse of the former ruling PDP and you can see it is already telling in the various parties post elections.

“So, we came here to celebrate with you and also remind you that you cannot afford to fail Nigeria and Africa as the continent’s largest party for giving us a stabilizer”, he stated.