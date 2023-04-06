Matawalle appoints 41-man transition committee

Matawalle

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has appointed a 41-man transition committee to work on peaceful transition to the incoming administration of the governor-elect, Dr Dauda Lawal.

Secretary of the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, stated in Gusau on Thursday that the committee has former Minister of Finance, Alhaji Bashir Yuguda as Chairman.

Dr Lawal Hussein, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs in the governor’s office serves as its Secretary, Balarabe stated.

The committee has the responsibility to ensure smooth hand over to the governor-elect, Dr Dauda Lawal, he added. (NAN)