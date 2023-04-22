Marriage is scary for me – Iyanya

*Iyanya opens up why he couldn’t get married years after breaking up with Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk better known as Iyanya has revealed why he’s not thinking of giving marriage a chance for now, as he says, “marriage is scary for me.”

The Kukere hit maker made this startling revelation years after breaking up with leggy Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson. He featured in this week’s episode of#with Chude.

Recall that the singer was once dating the Ghanaian screen goddess before their relationship went sour in 2015, due to the fact that they hardly had time for each other.

“We broke up because we hardly had time for each other. So, it’s like every time she flies from Ghana to Nigeria during the time that I dropped ‘Kukere’, I was always hustling, I would do four shows in a day and I would make N2 million because I was a hustling boy. And any call at any time, I was going for shows. So, I won’t say because I was in love with a woman, where I’m going to see money, I will stay back,” Iyanya was quoted as saying back then.

However, the popular singer and songwriter said his experience as a child had made it difficult for him to just settle for anything. “It’s not that I don’t want to get married or be in a serious relationship, but marriage is scary for me,” he said. Continuing, he added: “At the end of the day, you just have to do it, but I won’t stop praying for a beautiful marriage and a beautiful home. When I got into the industry, I still didn’t understand it. So, I was still the same guy thinking it’s okay to show people your girl which is fun. After a while, you will realize it is not healthy especially when you guys have not sorted out your foundation or you don’t have a grip on each other.

“For example, you fall in love with a female celebrity and you try to change her. She’s going to be a rebel because the first thing to her is that she’s the queen out there and you just want to make her a housewife. The same thing with the guys when you have to sacrifice your shows and tours to focus on her. It’s a whole lot of things and all I just want to do is to sort out my life before I start bringing a woman into it. I’m just trying to make sure I’m okay,” the Kukere crooner stated.

He also talked about his reconciliation with his former partner, Ubi Franklin, saying “Ubi and I had settled a long time ago, but you know how it is with social media, they like to blow things out of proportion.

Iyanya rose to fame after winning the first season of Project Fame West Africa in 2008. He’s best known for his hit singles like “Kukere”, “Ur Waist”, “Flavour”, “Sexy Mama” and “Jombolo.”