Maritime workers laud NIMASA’s commitment to CSR

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has commended Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, under the leadership of Dr. Bashir Jamo, for extending its Social Corporate Responsibility, CSR, to the union.

President of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, spoke while receiving two utility vehicles donated to the union by NIMASA.

The agency recently donated one Toyota Hiace 18 seater bus and Toyota Hilux to MWUN to aid the union’s activities.

According to Adeyanju, “This noble gesture by NIMASA under the visionary leadership of Dr. Jamo will not only strengthen the Agency’s and the union’s relationship, but will further promote industrial growth, harmony, and development in the sector.

“Indeed, Dr. Jamo has pragmatically extended the Agency’s outreach on social corporate responsibility (CSR) to the union.

“It is of note that this very rare giant stride taken by NIMASA has demonstrated fully its act of responsiveness and commitment towards giving out corporate social responsibility to stakeholders in the maritime sector.

“The Union will continue to positively partner NIMASA in the sector believing same that this gesture will enhance the operational network of the union and its members at all times.

However, while the union is fervently praying that the Almighty God keeps the NIMASA henchman in his good health enmeshed in longevity, may his dynamic qualities of leadership see him through all the tenures of his office. On this note, we say a Big Thank you to Dr. Jamo.”